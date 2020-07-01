Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Learning To Accept Cystic Acne

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images

Lili Reinhart has spoken candidly about learning to accept her cystic acne and how she’s embraced her skin issues during lockdown.

In 2018, the Riverdale actress first opened up about her cystic acne on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she often felt ‘ugly’ and let breakouts ‘shatter her confidence’.

Now, the 23-year-old is coming to terms with her skin problems and reminding herself that ‘acne is normal and natural’.

‘Sometimes, skin struggles and breakouts are inevitable,’ she recently told Marie Claire. ‘So, instead of trying to control your skin it’s more important to focus on your outlook. I used to let a breakout debilitate me.’

‘I wouldn’t leave the house because I was so ashamed and would wear a baseball cap to cover my face if I did have to go somewhere. I would even avoid mirrors. It used to be really awful because my attitude about my skin was awful.’

The NHS explains that cysts are the 'most severe type of spot caused by acne' which are 'large pus-filled lumps that look similar to boils and carry the greatest risk of causing permanent scarring'.

Reinhart said she has learned to accept her acne, rather than hiding it or putting it under ‘a bunch of laser treatments or really expensive microneedling treatments’.

‘No one cares about your acne except for you,’ she tells her fans. ‘Meaning that, no one is negatively affected by your acne. You are the only one who feels self-conscious about it. Acne can bring out some kind of hyper-paranoia in us that makes us think that it’s going to impact things around us.'

She said that while it’s easier said that done, she tries to remind herself that her acne isn’t ‘negatively affecting everyone the way that we think about it in our own heads', which has helped.

With a job that requires sitting in the make-up chair for endless hours a day and high-profile red carpet appearances, like the Met Gala, Reinhart usually wears make-up on a daily basis.

However, she told the publication that she loves ‘natural make-up’.

‘I like to let my skin show through my make-up and embrace it for what it is,’ she continued. ‘I love seeing skin textures and acne, like when women post photos on Instagram of gorgeous eyeshadow looks and they have their acne on display. I think that’s so beautiful and incredibly brave. I support the idea of showing your natural skin, scars and all.’

As a result of lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic, she said she’s gone from ‘wearing makeup for 16 hours a day to wearing none at all’.

The actress, who is now the face of CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Collection, added: ‘Once Covid happened, we had to stop production of Riverdale and I fled to LA. I definitely have not been wearing make-up on a daily basis and because of that, I’ve been having to remind myself to keep up with my skincare routine during quarantine.

'I cleanse twice a day, moisturise, and all of those good things, but I have to remember to mask and exfoliate. I’m usually such a skin mask fanatic, doing them every two or three days.'

Reinhart’s comments come days after the star removed an Instagram photo in which she seemingly appeared nude on a beach and took to Twitter to apologise for sharing the post to bring ‘attention’ to Breonna Taylor’s case.

In March, Taylor was shot eight times after police entered her home with a 'no knock warrant'. Last month, Louisville police announced that one of the officers involved in the incident which saw Taylor lose her life, Detective Brett Hankinson, had been fired from the force.

'Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested,’ she originally captioned the post. ‘Demand justice.’

She later tweeted: ‘I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me.

I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me.



I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.



— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

‘I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.’

