Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Have Reportedly Broken Up

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

From Seventeen

Last week, Skeet Ulrich seemingly confirmed that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had broken up.

Now, reports are saying that the news is true and the couple has called it quits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, it seems like Skeet Ulrich was right. About a week after the Riverdale actor seemed to suggest that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up, reports are saying that the news is true and the couple has called it quits.

According to People the couple "tends to be on and off," but they are "currently not together." E! News reported that the pair was "in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship."

Apparently, this isn't anything new and the couple has struggled with distance in their relationship before. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good," the E! source continued. "Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."

The pair reportedly split about a month ago, but the breakup may not last too long. "They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes," the source said. "Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."

The news of the split comes about a month after reports surfaced that Cole may have cheated on Lili with model Kaia Gerber. Cole took to Instagram to speak out about the rumors, seemingly calling them "baseless accusations" and telling people to "stop being [clowns]."

Photo credit: Instagram

Lili also seemed to comment on the rumors, writing her own message on Instagram, telling people to not "put people down for the sake of putting them down," though she later deleted the post.

Photo credit: Instagram

If E!'s source is correct, the pair split when all of this originally went down, though neither Lili nor Cole have officially commented on the reported split. Most likely, though, we won't hear much from them as they are known for being a private couple.

Story continues





Follow Carolyn on Instagram.



You Might Also Like