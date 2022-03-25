Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes trolled themselves on TikTok over dating their Riverdale costars

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre /VF20 - Getty Images

Like us, you're probably a little obsessed with the Riverdale cast's friendship. Particularly, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, aka, 'Lamila Petschart'. And one thing we all really love about this little trio is their sense of humour, which we get occasional glimpses into on social media. Well, today is our lucky day, since Camila and Lili just posted a TikTok trolling themselves for their past relationships with their Riverdale costars.

Famously both Lili and Camila have dated people from the show. Lili was in a long term relationship with Cole Sprouse for three years until March 2020, while Camila and Charles Melton were together for just over a year before splitting in December 2019.

Since they all continued working together it seemed as though both former couples ended on good terms, but nevertheless fans were pretty sad to see Camila and Charles' relationship come to an end, and even more so when SprouseHart called time on their romance.

Well, it looks as though both Camila and Lili are taking those splits in their stride, with the pair recently posting a hilarious TikTok trolling themselves over the fact that they've both had relationships with costars.

The video, which was posted to Camila, Lili and Madelaine's joint TikTok account @blondebrunetteredhead, shows Camila and Lili's faces floating through space to the Reading Rainbow theme song, along with the caption, "us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with."

Obviously, fans loved the whole thing, with the video getting more than 22,000 comments in just two days.

"LOVE THE SELF AWARENESS LMAO," one fan wrote. "Cole and Charles watching this 👁👄👁," someone else commented. While another TikToker wrote, "Date each other and call it happily ever after."

We can't wait for the next instalment of Lamila Petschart antics.

