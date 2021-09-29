Lila Moss Walks The Fendi x Versace Runway With Her Insulin Pump On Full Display

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss got plenty of attention after they both walked in the Fendi x Versace runway during Milan fashion week.

But Lila in particular is getting serious props for displaying an important accessory: Her insulin pump.

Lila, 18, had an Omnipod insulin pump for type 1 diabetes clearly visible on her upper thigh as she strutted down the runway in a high-cut one-piece.

Lila, 18, had an Omnipod insulin pump for type 1 diabetes clearly visible on her upper thigh as she strutted down the runway in a high-cut one-piece. Lila posted about the show on Instagram and, while she didn’t mention her pump, plenty of other people did.

“Thank you for not hiding your diabetes!! You are gorgeous!! :),” one person wrote in the comments. “Thank you for wearing your Insulin pump so proudly 💙💪🏻,” another said. “T1D🙌 love your pod and the example you lead! 💙,” someone else chimed in.

People also praised Lila on Twitter.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 thank you #lilamoss for all the pwd & cwd whom in the past have hidden their T1 & more recently their tech @DiabetesUK @JDRFUK #gbdoc Still know of people who hide it to the person they’re dating for like 8 months & to workplace etc pic.twitter.com/aQc9txpNcO — Anna 💙 (@Anna90523382) September 27, 2021

Hi I’m not going to shut up about this, #LilaMoss the diabetic queen pic.twitter.com/McT5R5awMf — T (@T0MMYC_) September 27, 2021

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition where the pancreas produces little or no insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Insulin, in case you’re not familiar with it, is a hormone your body needs to allow sugar (aka glucose) to enter your cells to give you energy.

There is no cure for type 1 diabetes, but treatment focuses on managing your blood sugar levels with insulin, diet, and lifestyle to prevent complications. Some patients with type 1 diabetes will do regular injections of insulin to manage their blood sugar, but many will use a pump like Lila, which is programmed to dispense specific amounts of insulin automatically.

Type 1 diabetes is not as common as type 2 diabetes, but 1.3 million people in the U.S. have the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lila hasn’t spoken much about having type 1 diabetes, but she did mention it in a 2020 interview with The Kit. “I think not many people know that I have diabetes,” she said. “It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1.”

Lila also shared that she wants to be an advocate for people with type 1 diabetes. “I’d definitely like to try and help as much as I can,” she said. “There’s loads of things I’d like to try and help with.”

