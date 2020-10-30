Lil Wayne gives thumbs up alongside Trump after discussing plan for Black Americans

Rapper Lil Wayne gave Donald Trump a thumbs-up after meeting the president to discuss his plan for investing $500m in the African-American community during a second term.

The 38-year-old rapper, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, posted a smiling photo of the pair on Twitter, saying they had a great meeting.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

âBesides what heâs done so far with criminal reform, the Platinum Plan is going to give the community real ownership,â he said in a tweet.

âHe listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.â

Lil Wayne is the second high-profile rapper to have discussed helping Black Americans directly with the Trump administration, with Ice Cube working with the White House to incorporate parts of his own âContract with Black Americaâ into the Platinum Plan.

The proposed âPlatinum Planâ includes the creation of 3 million jobs and investing $500m in Black communities over four years, according to the Trump campaign.

While neither rapper officially endorsed president, Ice Cube said he was contacted by both the Trump and Biden campaigns to discuss his Contract with Black America, which outlines banking, police and prison reform, and other reforms to earn âsupport of the Black voteâ.

âBoth parties contacted me. Dems said weâll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,â he said in a tweet.

He later appeared on CNN and Fox News to say he was willing to work with anyone in power for the benefit of his community.

âThey listened, heard what I had to say ... and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe, 24,â the rapper told Fox News.

