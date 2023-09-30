Lil Uzi Vert Swears to ‘Never Fall in Luv’ on New Song ‘NFL’
Less than three months after Lil Uzi Vert dropped his new album The Pink Tape, the prolific rapper is back with a new single titled “NFL” that, despite the title and Uzi’s Eagles fandom, has nothing to do with football.
As revealed in the opening of the Be El Be-directed visual, “NFL” is short for “Never Fall in Luv.” (Luv itself is an acronym for Lil Uzi Vert). What follows is a barrage of images: Lil Uzi Vert performing onstage; the lizard-tongued rapper in front of an asteroid-destroyed car, or holding a fistful of cash in a penthouse while skyscrapers are collapsing; funhouse mirrors, lo-fi studio video and more.
More from Rolling Stone
Lil Uzi Vert Is Definitely Not Stealing Dogs From Pet Stores
DJ Khaled Taps Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert for New Single 'Supposed to be Loved'
While The Pink Tape boasted a sprawling 26-track, 90-minute runtime, the Philly rapper has already been teasing their next few projects on social media, including Barter 16 mixtape and the long-rumored Luv Is Rage 3.
First, however, Lil Uzi Vert will hit the road in October for their tour in support of The Pink Tape, which Rolling Stone called a “gauntlet in which Uzi’s maximalism finds its fullest expression imaginable: galaxy-smashing rap-rock.”
“The entire point of Pink Tape is their unabashed expression of self. Uzi’s lyrics rarely translate well to the page — their aims are generally more sensory — but there’s a clarity to some of the confessional tracks here that provides some insight,” our Pink Tape review adds.
“Pink Tape will stand as a statement: a lightning rod, a litmus test, a turning point, maybe even a troll. It’s a lot. There’s no telling where Uzi goes next, and that’s probably the point.”
Best of Rolling Stone
Carrie Underwood Was a Teenage Metalhead: Her Best Hard Rock Covers