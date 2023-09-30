Lil Uzi Vert Swears to ‘Never Fall in Luv’ on New Song ‘NFL’

LUVNFL - Credit: NFL

Less than three months after Lil Uzi Vert dropped his new album The Pink Tape, the prolific rapper is back with a new single titled “NFL” that, despite the title and Uzi’s Eagles fandom, has nothing to do with football.

As revealed in the opening of the Be El Be-directed visual, “NFL” is short for “Never Fall in Luv.” (Luv itself is an acronym for Lil Uzi Vert). What follows is a barrage of images: Lil Uzi Vert performing onstage; the lizard-tongued rapper in front of an asteroid-destroyed car, or holding a fistful of cash in a penthouse while skyscrapers are collapsing; funhouse mirrors, lo-fi studio video and more.

While The Pink Tape boasted a sprawling 26-track, 90-minute runtime, the Philly rapper has already been teasing their next few projects on social media, including Barter 16 mixtape and the long-rumored Luv Is Rage 3.

First, however, Lil Uzi Vert will hit the road in October for their tour in support of The Pink Tape, which Rolling Stone called a “gauntlet in which Uzi’s maximalism finds its fullest expression imaginable: galaxy-smashing rap-rock.”

“The entire point of Pink Tape is their unabashed expression of self. Uzi’s lyrics rarely translate well to the page — their aims are generally more sensory — but there’s a clarity to some of the confessional tracks here that provides some insight,” our Pink Tape review adds.

“Pink Tape will stand as a statement: a lightning rod, a litmus test, a turning point, maybe even a troll. It’s a lot. There’s no telling where Uzi goes next, and that’s probably the point.”

