Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Song ‘NFL’ After Last Year’s Unofficial Philadelphia Eagles Hit (Video)

Lil Uzi Vert is back on the field with the release of their latest single “NFL.” While it might be tempting to assume the song has something to do with football, especially given how popular their song “Just Wanna Rock” was with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, the song’s title is an acronym — “Never Fall in Love.”

You can watch the rapper’s music video for the song above.

Lil Uzi Vert most recently released their album “Pink Tape” in July. It’s believed that “NFL” will be part of the tracklist for their upcoming record “Luv is Rage 3.”

The Eagles made the artist’s “Just Wanna Rock” their unofficial soundtrack last year, with players walking onto the field while the song played. Ahead of its release, the song found major success on TikTok, which helped catapult Lil Uzi Vert to the top of the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

The use of the song raised some eyebrows, especially as Meek Mills’ “Dreams and Nightmares” had been the Eagles’ song of choice for years. Lil Uzi Vert said that they didn’t think their hit would take over… at least not yet. They explained, “I don’t think so. That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way.”

“I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever,” they added.

Time, or the lack thereof, didn’t stop a number of Eagles players from attempting the “Just Wanna Rock” dance in celebration after making major plays or scoring touchdowns.

