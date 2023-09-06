Lil Rel Howery Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Dannella Lane During Beyoncé's Show: 'Love on Top!'

The comedian proposed to his girlfriend on the big screen at the singer’s birthday concert on Monday during her rendition of “Love On Top"

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

Beyoncé’s birthday wasn’t the only occasion to celebrate at her concert on Monday!

Lil Rel Howery proposed to his girlfriend Dannella Lane at the singer's star-studded show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, during her rendition of “Love On Top.”

The comedian, 43, featured the sweet moment in a montage video posted on Instagram, which opened with Howery taking the engagement ring out of its box and kissing it on the car ride to the venue.

Related: All the Celebrities Who Attended Beyoncé's Birthday Concert in L.A.

Following clips of the couple awaiting the arrival of the Grammy winner, 42, and jamming out during her show, the video cuts to footage of both Beyoncé and Lane on the jumbo screen, as the latter turned her head to see Howery down on one knee.

Sneaking a quick flash of the ring on her left hand, Lane could then be seen wrapping her arms around her new fiancé in a long embrace before giving him even more kisses and hugs.

“SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol,” Howery wrote in the caption. “Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée… Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal.”

Howery reposted a snap of Lane’s new bling on her Instagram Story, tagging the Vacation Friends 2 star with red heart and ring emojis around his account handle.

Lil Rel Howery/ Instagram Lil Rel Howery Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Dannella Lane

Lane also shared her own video on Instagram to commemorate the special moment. After Howery and other loved ones sang “Happy Birthday” to Lane, photos of the newly-engaged couple appeared, as well as footage from the proposal.

“OMG OMG OMG!!! Wait let me pinch myself! Yep it’s real OMG OMG OMG!!!!!! ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! @comedianlilrel babe you put our love on TOP and I’m honored and grateful!!!” Lane began.

Story continues

“On the car ride home I said “what am I going to do with you” and you replied “we have the rest of our lives to figure it out” OMG OMG,” she wrote, adding two pink heart emojis. “Thank you @mstinaknowles @beyonce and @jayz for helping my FIANCÉ pull this off and for sharing your bday with us! A whole Fiancé at Beyoncé!!!!”

Related: Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop

Lil Rel Howery/ Instagram Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

The Get Out actor explained the “backstory” to how the proposal came together in another Instagram video on Tuesday.

Howery said he knew that it was the right time to pop the question because “when God speaks to you and tells you, ‘It's time,’ it's time. So I went to Tiffany's and grabbed the ring.”

“I told the kids and had a discussion with them and some friends and family. Dannella, she had no idea,” he continued. Reiterating that it was a total surprise, Lane told Howery, “You did good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

After previously stating that he had to “hit Miss Tina [Knowles] up to find out what is the best song for me to do this,” Howery revealed that she was the one to suggest “Love on Top” while JAY-Z said to pop the question on the jumbo screen.

“She gave me really good instructions” on when to propose, Howery said. However, after what seemed like a very long time to wait for the big moment, he ultimately “picked the wrong time to use the bathroom.”

“As soon as I started to use the bathroom, I started hearing [the opening notes] and I couldn't stop my pee!” Howery revealed. “I'm rushing back…The camera’s set up. I can't find my seat. I don't know why I got confused. Maybe because of the moment, I'm nervous. So I ran in and then I ran back out to retrace my steps.”

Once he caught up with the cameraman, he imitated the exasperated look on Beyoncé’s face as she waited on him. “She was over you!” Lane said with a laugh. “She was like, ‘When you gonna do this s---?!” he joked.

Howery thanked Knowles, JAY-Z, 53, and Beyoncé, who “didn’t have to do anything like that," for all their help. “Last night was epic, no matter how it happened," the actor added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.