Lil Pump sold his Miami Beach mansion for $7 million. Rapper bought it when he was 18

Lil Pump may have legal issues, but the rapper is doing just fine real estate wise.

The singer born Gazzy Garcia, 23, just sold his bilevel modern waterfront mansion in the Normandy Isles area of Miami Beach for a cool $7 million, Page Six first reported.

The 23 year old, who just had a birthday Aug. 17, first listed the place for $8.7 million in February.

Multiple amenities include a rooftop terrace ideal for entertaining; a “top of the line” custom Italian kitchen; marble flooring; a pool deck/cabana; floor to ceiling windows; and killer sunset views.

Rapper Lil Pump just sold his home in Normandy Isles/Realtor.com screenshot

The Miami native bought the 5,165-square-foot five bedroom, seven bathroom spread in July 2019 for $4.65 million. He was just 18 at the time, two years after releasing “Gucci Gang,” which almost immediately racked up millions of YouTube views. To date, the hit has now more than 1 billion views.

These days, Pump is known more for his multiple arrests than his music; most recently, he’s been ordered to fork over more than $118,000 in a lawsuit over an unpaid loan from City National Bank. Still, it’s unclear why the hip-hopper is selling.

So, who scooped up this sweet crib?

We hear the lucky new owner is Aaron Jones. The 28-year-old running back for the Green Bay Packers will likely appreciate the warm weather, coming from Wisconsin.