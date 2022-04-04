Lil Nas X's Grammys Performance Reflects On A Year Of Controversy And Huge Success

Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
Lil Nas X on stage at the 2022 Grammys (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)
Lil Nas X delivered one of the stand-out performances at this year’s Grammys, during which he reflected on a year that’s seen him at the centre of both huge controversy and massive success.

On Sunday night, the chart-topping singer was one of the top nominees, which included nods in the coveted Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year categories.

He also took to the stage during the ceremony to perform tracks from his debut album Montero.

Lil Nas kicked off his performance with a live version of the album track Dead Right Now – in which he addresses the difficulties he faced while attempting to launch his music career – while dressed in a floor-length glittering cape.

After a quick costume change, the star returned to the stage in a bejeweled crop top to give us a section of his number one hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name), serving up both choreo and live vocals.

To complete the performance, he was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow for their tune Industry Baby, while sporting a marching band uniform.

The three sections of Lil Nas’ performance were interspersed by two very different video interludes.

First, he showed a montage of tweets and headlines about the backlash his Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video sparked from more conservative critics, over a scene in which he descends to hell on a pole and lap-dances for the devil.

The second was more celebratory, recognising the huge achievements he’s achieved in the past year, including various awards wins and topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performing together at the Grammys (Photo: Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performing together at the Grammys (Photo: Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)

Before this year’s ceremony, Lil Nas already had two Grammys to his name, for his previous hit Old Town Road.

The 2022 Grammys also included performances from winners Silk Sonic, Olivia Rorigo and Billie Eilish.

Check out all the photos from this year’s red carpet in the gallery below…

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

MORE GRAMMYS:

