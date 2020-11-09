Lil Nas X teases Christmas single with Back to the Future parody advert starring Michael J Fox

Lil Nas X dressed as Father Christmas in the teaser for ‘Holiday' (Sony music)

Lil Nas X has announced that he is releasing a Christmas-themed single later this week.

An advertisement for the track, which is entitled “Holiday”, aired during an NFL game broadcast in the US yesterday (8 November).

The clip riffs on Back to the Future Part III, and features a cameo from Michael J Fox.

In the teaser, Nas X arrives in a Western town on horseback, nodding to his record-breaking country-rap hit “Old Town Road”.

While there, he sees a figure dressed as Father Christmas being thrown out of a Saloon. Nas X then morphs into jolly old Saint Nick, and flies away.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

Fox then says to him: “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

Back to the Future Part III saw Fox’s Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown marooned in the Wild West in the year 1885.

“Holiday” will be released on Friday, 13 November 2020. The track represents Nas X’s first single to be released in nearly two years.

Last week, Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, opened up about his “darkest moment”, following a 2018 operation to remove a noncancerous tumour from his spine.

However, the actor said he retains an optimistic approach to life: “My life now is quiet, and I’m actually having a really good time,” Fox said. “People don’t believe me, but I love life. I love being with my family.

“I love that I don’t do a lot of useless stuff that I used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time. I’m grateful that I went through a crucible there in my late 50s. I figured some of this crap out finally, and it didn’t haunt me into my 70s and 80s.”

