Lil Nas X Strips Down His Outfit to 3 'Sexy' Statement-Making Looks at 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X continues to make style statements everywhere he goes.

The Montero artist, 22, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday evening in not one, not two but three head-turning looks, styled by Hodo Musa.

He made a grand entrance on the red carpet, draped in a regal gold velvety cloak with a long train, which was fit for a king. Next, Lil Nas X removed his cape on the carpet, revealing a full gold suit of armor underneath, which was complemented with a pair of gold earrings and some subtle gold winged eyeliner.

For his final look of the evening, the performer wore a fitted, long-sleeve black jumpsuit with a plunging zipper, all covered in sparkling gold jewels. He paired the look with black combat boots and accessorized it with a gold choker.

"How did I decide to get this look? Well, it was about three different looks," he told Keke Palmer on the red carpet during Vogue's livestream. He said after he took off his "amour," then, "We got to sexy. You know, we got really sexy slutty."

Asked how he has the freedom to express his vision, Lil Nas X noted that "COVID let me get a lot of time to think and learn to block people's thoughts about what I have to do... [I] just like, realized we only get one chance to do this."

This year's gala celebrates the museum's two-part exhibit, kicking off with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion on Sept. 18 and In America: An Anthology of Fashion on May 5, 2022. According to Vogue and exhibit organizers, part one will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion."

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's Met Gala event organizers have issued a vaccination mandate and mask requirement (all guests are expected to wear a mask indoors except when eating or drinking), a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE.

Lil Nas X stepped out a day prior in another statement-making style, arriving to the 2021 MTV VMAs in an off-the-shoulder lilac Atelier Versace blazer with floor-length train, paired with matching pants all covered in crystal embroidery, plus purple boots.

This marks his first appearance at the Met Gala, and from the grand entrance he made, we don't think it'll be his last.