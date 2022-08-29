Lil Nas X Shuts Down the 2022 VMAs Black Carpet in a 'Heavy' Feathered Headpiece: 'I Feel Amazing'

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lil Nas X sure made a statement when he stepped onto the 2022 MTV VMAs black carpet on Sunday night.

The "Industry Baby" singer selected a dramatic Harris Reed look from the designer's most recent London Fashion Week presentation in February.

The over-the-top look was fitting of Lil Nas X's appearance on the MTV carpet and included a black furry-feathered hoop skirt and matching headpiece. Lil Nas X, 23, brought his own dose of drama with the outfit by playing up the theatrics in the head-turning 'fit.

🚨 @LilNasX has arrived at the 2022 #VMAs 🚨 pic.twitter.com/C6Dt809XZt — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2022

"This is heavy and it is Harris reed," Lil Nas X said on the MTV VMAs carpet while showing off his look. "It's something fresh, something new, I feel amazing."

Reed, who has also designed looks worn by Harry Styles, Adele and Emma Corrin, has become known for his gender-bending fashion, blurring the lines between what was once viewed as sartorial pieces specifically for men or women. Reed instead plays with the nonbinary, simply creating fashion that can be enjoyed by anyone.

"It's such a fashion moment," Reed told WWD of his LFW show in February, which he named "60 Years a Queen." "I don't care if some people hate it. What I care about is that it's a moment and you can't look away. It's giant feathered headpieces, arrows flying, draped gowns, it's a lot going on baby."

Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Lil Nas X, who was also recently named as the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty, is nominated for seven awards at this year's ceremony. He and Jack Harlow are nominated for video of the year, best collaboration, best direction, best choreography, best art direction and best visual effects for "Industry Baby," and he's also nominated for artist of the year.

The artist is one of the most nominated at this year's show, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Harlow, Styles and Doja Cat.

The 2022 VMAs are airing live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.