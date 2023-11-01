Lil Nas X Shows Off Dance Moves in Little Richard Halloween Costume

The rapper embraced Little Richard's sense of style for this year's spooky attitude

Lil Nas X/ Instagram Lil Nas X as Little Richard

Lil Nas X "Rips It Up" dressed as Little Richard this Halloween!

The “Old Town Road” singer recreated the late Rock legend's iconic looks. He posted seven different looks to his Instagram account, with both in-feed posts and Stories.

The Grammy winner shared an Instagram Reel to his Story, where he impersonates the famous Rock 'n Roll singer during his interview on BBC's Late Night Line-Up to promote his 1972 Wembley Stadium performance.

In the first Instagram post, Lil Nas X, 24, shared five different looks, with his photo and pics of his inspiration following. "lil richard x… this man created rock and roll and doesn’t get enough credit for it. thank u for paving the way for me in many ways little richard," the rapper wrote. "fly high 🕊 wooooo."

The carousel of photos includes Little Richard's looks from his iconic 1956 portrait photoshoot, a photoshoot where he dazzles in white fringe, an electric red number as he performs on a London stage, his shirtless and white pant look while performing at Wembley Stadium, and a stoic portrait from the start of his career.

Lil Nas X also shared a video recreating Little Richard's 1956 performance of “The Girl Can’t Help It," and a photo showcasing his imitation of the singer's yellow bedazzled outfit from his 1972 Wembley Stadium performance.



The artist also impressed his fans last year when he dressed up as rapper Ice Spice. In a series of Instagram photos, Lil Nas X posed in a green tube top and a pair of jean shorts with a wig matching Ice Spice’s signature curls.

Celebs dressing as other celebs for Halloween is nothing new. Last year, Kerry Washington emulated Lionel Richie on his debut album, while Ryan Seacrest transformed into Harry Styles for the occasion.

Even when it’s not Halloween, Lil Nas X is making fashion statements. For the 2023 Karl Lagarfeld-themed Met Gala, he was covered in head-to-toe silver paint and thousands of crystals in honor of fashion’s most famous cat: Choupette.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The Grammy winner revealed to Vogue at the time that the look took nine hours to complete, and he certainly made sure it was seen as he snapped selfies with handfuls of celebrities inside the event, such as Doja Cat, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish.



