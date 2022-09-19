Lil Nas X sends pizza to religious protesters at his show, then falls in love with one of them

Leave it to Lil Nas X to turn a religious protest against him into a meet cute.

On Sunday night, the rapper was playing a show at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway when a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the venue with Christian-themed signs, shirts, and a microphone. So Lil Nas X, who famously gave the devil a lap dance in the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video and released 666 pairs of Satan-themed sneakers, did what any good host would do: He sent them pizza.

Replying to a fan who tweeted footage of the protestors, Lil Nas X wrote, "Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!"

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

The Grammy-winning artist then shared a surprising twist that read like something out of a romantic comedy. The demonstrators rejected the pizza, but one in particular captured Lil Nas X's heart.

"Update: they didn't want the pizza," he tweeted, adding that he "accidentally fell in love" with one of the protestors. He also included a video of the pizza rejection and the protestor who enchanted him — the latter part tenderly set to the Sufjan Stevens track "Mystery of Love."

The Oscar-nominated song appears in the 2018 film Call Me by Your Name, in which Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet play lovers. The movie inspired Lil Nas X's own track "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Speaking to EW last year, Lil Nas X talked about what an important song "Montero" was for him. "At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans," he said. "But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head."

Story continues

Lil Nas X is set to headline shows throughout the U.S. on his Long Live Montero Tour until the end of October. It remains to be seen what other protestors and potential crushes await.

Related content: