Lil Nas X Reveals Track List and Features for ‘Montero’ Album: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John

In advance of the Sept. 17 release of his debut full length album “Montero,” Lil Nas X released his full track list and features in a hypnotic video version of his just-released cover art.

See the full track list here:

1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

2. “Dead Right Now”

3. “Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow)

4. “That’s What I Want”

5. “The Art Of Realization”

6. “Scoop” (ft. Doja Cat)

7. “One Of Me” (ft. Elton John)

8. “Lost In The Citadel”

9. “Dolla Sign Slime” (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. “Tales Of Dominica”

11. “Sun Goes Down”

12. “Void”

13. “Don’t Want It”

14. “Life After Salem”

15. “Am I Dreaming” (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Watch the announcement here:

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

TRACKLIST 💿

ALBUM OUT

SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/YwkOvuDJlH — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

John recently spoke to Variety about his admiration for Nas.

“Lil Nas X is a bold and brave provocateur who’s making amazing and inspiring music,” John said. “He’s pushing the boundaries of urban music by wholeheartedly embracing his sexuality and visually projecting that celebration out into the world. Historically, there has been a lot of homophobia in the hip-hop world. DaBaby’s recent recent damaging comments about the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS clearly demonstrate that there is still so much education and work to be done.”

Nearly simultaneously to Nas’ announcement John also announced his new album “Lockdown Sessions,” which also includes their collaboration “One Of Me” from “Montero.” That album is set to release on Oct. 22.

