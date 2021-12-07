Lil Nas X Pokes Fun at Himself for Falling on Stage During Fla. Music Festival

lilnasx

Jason Koerner/Getty

Lil Nas X is poking fun at himself after he took an on-stage spill over the weekend!

The 22-year-old "INDUSTRY BABY" rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, performed at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he seemingly fell backwards, mid-performance.

Donning a metallic hot pink crop top and matching skirt, the Grammy-nominated artist made a fast recovery and hopped back on his feet just as quick as he fell.

"swipe to see me being the king of bussin my ass on stage," Lil Nas X candidly captioned a clip he shared to Instagram Monday, along with a carousel of snapshots from the performance.

Several of his famous followers chimed in about the tumble, including Avril Lavigne, who wrote it was "So good." Close friend and fellow musician Chloe Bailey commented, "still look good af."

Bailey, 23, also presented Lil Nas X with the Innovator of the Year Award at Variety's Hitmaker Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she dedicated a moving tribute to him.

The "Have Mercy" singer called the rapper a "once in a generation" artist who has changed "the world for the better."

"He's broken down barriers. He delivers creatively like no other. And that makes him so deserving for this Innovator of the Year," she added.

Following up her heartfelt speech, Lil Nas X admitted, "I wish I had prepared a speech as good as that. I'm sorry."

Lil Nas X accepts Innovator of the Year onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kevin Winter/Getty

The following day he told Audacy, "It was the best speech I've ever heard about myself… I was literally in the audience like 'Um, wait a minute.' I thought she was gonna be like, 'Ok Nas you're great, you have hit songs, come and get your award.' But she gave a thought-out, 'I care for you' speech."

After Bailey's speech at Saturday's event, Lil Nas X joked during his acceptance speech that he doesn't care who he offends with his music.

"It's been like a pretty crazy year," he said at the podium. "It's been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off."

"I'm kidding," he added, before getting serious about the pressures he faced trying to top his 2019 smash "Old Town Road."

"This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going," he said. "But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career. And I'm super thankful for this award."