Lil Nas X, Patton Oswalt Respond To Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Claim They Helped ‘Incite Riots’ By Donating To Bail Out Protesters

Patton Oswalt, Lil Nas X and other celebrities have fired back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson for claiming they helped fund “chaos” by donating money to bail out protesters across the nation.

On Friday night’s edition of his self-titled show, Carlson played a video listing the names of actors, musicians and athletes he claims are contributing to looting and unrest via their checkbooks.

The right-leaning host began his comments by bashing corporations for donating to Black Lives Matter as protests continue around the country over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB are funding this chaos,” Carlson said. “They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter, which is pushing to defund the police. But it isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this. Celebrities are, too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail.”

He then ticked off a list of famous names who’ve donated to funds to help bail funds. The list included Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, Kehlani, Patton Oswalt, the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rob Delaney, Cynthia Nixon, Janelle Monáe, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Halsey, Harry Styles, Colin Kaepernick and Lil Nas X.

Carlson was particularly angry about Lil Nas X, for encouraging his Twitter followers to donate as well.

“Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite,” he said.

The “Old Town Road” rapper quickly responded and called the Tucker Carlson Tonight host a liar.

“This man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up,” Lil Nas X tweeted.

Fuck this pasty asshole. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2020





Rogen replied to Lil Nas X’s post, by calling Carlson a “pasty a**hole.”

Meanwhile, Oswalt said he was proud to be included on the list.

“Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her,” he tweeted, along with an image of a text message from his mother telling him “you are a good boy. (I always knew).”

Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bullshit on his show. I love her. pic.twitter.com/uF0zGAt60l — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2020





