Lil Nas X Includes Video Footage of His 'Montero' Detractors in 2022 Grammys Performance

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Lil Nas X hasn't forgotten his haters — even as he's breezing right past them.

During the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas, the singer-rapper, 22, performed a medley of hits off of his latest album, 2021's Montero.

After performing "Dead Right Now" in a sparkling black cape-like outfit, Lil Nas X moved backstage while a video montage played for viewers highlighting the controversy surrounding the music video for his much talked-about single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

Along with tweets and news articles flashing onscreen from those who criticized the song and video, voices of various newscasters could also be heard panning "Montero" for its risqué religious and sexual themes.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Jokes About Being on 'Maternity Leave' as He Returns to Twitter After 4-Month Hiatus

Lil Nas X then reappeared on stage in a diamond-encrusted shirt, which exposed his stomach and left one arm bare.

There, he sang the previously alluded title track before he transitioned to perform his song "Industry Baby," featuring a cameo by fellow rapper Jack Harlow in a different outfit.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Lil Nas X at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reveals He's Pregnant — with His Album — in Over-the-Top Announcement Photos

Lil Nas X scored five Grammy nominations at this year's ceremony, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best melodic rap performance and best music video.

The artist previously announced his debut album, Montero, with an over-the-top pregnancy photoshoot for PEOPLE in September.

Grammy Awards Arrivals
Grammy Awards Arrivals

Lester Cohen/Getty

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said at the time of listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his song "Dolla Sign Slime." "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' "

When the album was finally released, Lil Nas X staged a delivery video that featured him "giving birth" to his album.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

