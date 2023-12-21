Lil Nas X and Coach Release a Y2K Raver-Inspired Capsule Collection

Get the candy-colored accessories “hand-picked and customized” by the singer here.

Courtesy of Coach

Coach and Lil Nas X have teamed up on a new Y2K raver-inspired capsule collection.

Called “The Lil Nas X Drop,” the capsule features a wide array of subversive ready-to-wear pieces and candy-colored accessories that were “hand-picked and customized” by the “Call Me By Your Name” singer, who is a global ambassador for the brand. Known for his daring style, the pairing between the youth-centric line and the singer was a perfect match.

Courtesy of Coach

Lil Nas X worked closely with the brand’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, to curate and customize his favorite pieces, including shearling coats in neon colors, graphics inspired by his concert merch, and personal patches with symbols from Lil Nas X’s life, like his pet cats and zodiac sign, Aries.

“To create the collection, we twisted the Coach archives and were also inspired by Lil Nas X’s connection to music and nightlife,” said Vevers. “We evolved heritage styles introduced on the runway last season by amplifying color, texture, and graphics to create pieces that celebrate our love for individuality and authentic self-expression that we share.”

That evolution can be seen in pieces like a bubblegum pink leather biker jacket, baggy sweatshirts, and bags brought to life with playful neon and electric colors meant to evoke the rave culture of the early aughts.

Courtesy of Coach

Get your shopping carts ready because the “Lil Nas X Drop” will be available for purchase on Coach.com and in select Coach stores beginning December 26.



Read the original article on InStyle.