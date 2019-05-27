Lil Nas X brings 'Old Town Road' to Boston ahead of Stanley Cup Final
Lil Nas X is going to ride ‘til he can’t no more and all roads lead to Boston before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The ‘Old Town Road’ star performed his mega-hit song before the Cup kicked off Monday, during an outdoor concert at Boston’s City Hall Plaza.
it feels like the first performance every single time!! pic.twitter.com/rkXj92hw78
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
Lil Nas X broke through as this year’s most unexpected country/hip-hop star, and he’s savouring every moment. Just look at his pure, unfiltered joy and tell me you aren’t happy for him.
black n yello black n yello black n yello black n yello pic.twitter.com/dPrd2RRSFy
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
The 20-year-old also got a photo with the Stanley Cup, and Bruins fans are likely hoping he can steer their club to the second title of the decade.
y’all mind if i steal this ?! pic.twitter.com/rtV2HFc47o
— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
No word if he kept the horses in the back during the show.
