Who Is Lil Jon's Estranged Wife? All About Nicole Smith

After nearly two decades of marriage, rapper Lil Jon announced his split from Nicole Smith in February 2024

Steven Ferdman/Getty Lil Jon and Nicole Smith at the Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

Lil Jon and his wife Nicole Smith have gone their separate ways.

The rapper, who was born Jonathan Smith, revealed his split with Smith while speaking to XXL about his upcoming mediation album, Total Meditation, in February 2024.

A rep for the "Act of Fool" artist told PEOPLE, "Nearly two years ago, Lil Jon and his wife Nicole decided to separate. This is an amicable split, and while Lil Jon is a public figure, his family matters will remain private at this time."

The former couple share one son, Nathan, who was born in 1998. They wed six years later and largely kept their decades-long relationship out of the spotlight.

From their wedding day to how their split inspired Lil Jon's new meditation album, here's everything to know about the rapper's estranged wife.

They wed in 2004

WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Lil Jon, Nicole Smith, and Nathan Smith at the All-Star Celebrity Apprentice Finale on May 19, 2013.

After being together for several years, Lil Jon and Nicole got married in November 2004.

They hosted their wedding at a resort in Puerto Rico, with a ceremony overlooking the ocean, according to MTV. Smith wore a Monique Lhuillier gown, while the rapper dressed in a white tuxedo.

She shares one child with Lil Jon

Steven Ferdman/Getty Lil Jon, Nicole Smith and Nathan Smith attends the Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

Smith and the "Get Low" singer share one son, Nathan. Nathan was born on April 30, 1998, and has followed in his father's footsteps in the music industry.

While speaking to HuffPost in 2014, Lil Jon described his teenage son as "well-mannered and well-behaved," adding, "He's a really, really good kid."

The rapper also described how he and Smith took different approaches to parenting, particularly when it came to disciplining Nathan.

"I listen to my son ... he can talk to me about anything," he explained, then joked, "His mother is crazier than me so he definitely don't wanna get his mom pissed off."

Their son is also a DJ

Kevin Winter/Getty Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade performs onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 concert on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Nathan may be his legal name, but he goes by DJ Young Slade professionally.

In an interview with The Big Podcast in 2023, the "Snap Yo Fingers" artist shared his son’s journey to DJing.

“He started DJing at 11 years old,” Lil Jon said. “I put him in Scratch DJ Academy. He graduated at like 12 years old. He was the smallest thing in there in the graduation. Throughout his teenage years, he started DJing in clubs around L.A., and then he also started making music.”

Lil Jon went on to share how his son learned the ins and outs of production from his time at New York University and during his studio sessions with his dad.

“It’s literally in your kid’s genes to do what you do,” he continued. “It is in their genes. It is in their DNA. We pass everything we get and we learn down to our children. So he was destined to be in the music business and do music.”



She and Lil Jon lived with their family in a tiny house

FYI Network Lil Jon and Nicole Smith on 'Tiny House Nation'.

On a 2017 episode of Tiny House Nation, Smith and the Celebrity Apprentice alum tested out what it would be like to live in miniature living quarters. Despite the challenges of trying to create music in a cramped space, the family was able to adjust to their new conditions.

“When he is doing music, he needs it loud. He needs to feel like he is in the club, so, yeah, that would drive a guest crazy,” Smith said.

However, after a bit, they were able to settle on a compromise and agreed that when guests came to visit, the music would be turned down.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” she added.

She joined Lil Jon at charitable events

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Lil Jon attends Pencils Of Promise 2019 Gala: An Evolution Within on November 04, 2019 in New York City.

During a 2023 interview with CNN's Sara Sidner, Lil Jon spoke about an organization close to his heart, Pencils of Promise.

“I’ve been working with Pencils of Promise for about 10 years, and one time I went to one of their charity galas and I was inspired by how much money they were able to raise that night," he said. "The stories of people who had built schools in Ghana ... and to see the children’s faces ... It inspired me to do for my people too.”

Lil Jon continued, “That night I decided I wanted to build two schools in Ghana."

Smith supported the rapper's charitable endeavors and attended an event for the organization in New York City in 2019.

Their split inspired Lil Jon to make a meditation album

While Lil Jon is known for his party jams, the rapper is releasing a 10-track meditation album titled Total Meditation on Feb. 16, 2024.

He explained to XXL that the project was impacted by his split from Smith, as he was going deeper into his mediation practice at the time.

"I've always kind of meditated a little bit," Lil Jon told the publication. "But when I turned 50, started going through a lot of things. Started going through a divorce, I'm separated now, and all the emotions from the divorce and all that process was really getting to me. So, I found I had to start to go within to calm myself."

A rep for the artist told PEOPLE that Lil Jon and Smith's split occurred nearly two years prior and it was "amicable."



