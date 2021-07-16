Lil Durk: Grammy-nominated US rapper in shootout with intruders

Lil Durk performed at the BET Awards in June

US rapper Lil Durk, who was nominated for two Grammy Awards earlier this year, has been involved in a shootout with intruders at his home.

Georgia police said the residents exchanged gunfire with several suspects on Sunday, but were not injured.

Originally from Chicago, the star is no stranger to gun violence, with several relatives and members of his circle reported to have been shot dead.

In June, his new album hit number one in the US and number five in the UK.

The 28-year-old has had 33 songs in the US Hot 100 chart so far this year, more than any other artist, according to Billboard.

And the song Laugh Now Cry Later, his collaboration with Drake, was up for best rap song and best melodic rap performance at the Grammys.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told BBC News that officers had been called to "an aggravated assault/home invasion incident" early on Sunday.

"During the incident, the suspects and the residents exchanged gunfire. The residents were not injured during the incident," she said.

Real name Durk Derrick Banks, he is himself facing attempted murder charges relating to a 2019 incident.