Lil Durk Deploys $10M of Capital to Fund Content Creator Program

Lil Durk
·3 min read

According to Lil Durk's CEO Alexander Elder, the company will be rolling out payments through Tipalti in the forthcoming weeks.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2022 / Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks, has announced that the company will deploy a fund to support Canadian content creators.

"This fund is dedicated to providing content creators with an additional stream of income. Our company anticipates that it will support hundreds, if not thousands of creators over the next few years," said Alexander Elder, co-founder and CEO at Lil Durk. "Furthermore, I personally believe that this will significantly improve our ROI."

In a statement from co-founder and Chairman Dylan Fawcett, he said this fund will further progress the exponential growth Lil Durk has seen throughout the past year.

Additionally, Lil Durk indicated that it will provide the creators with a revenue share worth 74% while dividing the remaining 26% between a community pool and funding for development.

If you are interested in applying for this program more details have been made available here.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.lildurk.com

About Lil Durk

Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. Business, Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.

Lil Durk, Sunday, August 14, 2022, Press release picture
Contact:

Alexander Elder
alexander.elder@lildurk.com
(516) 253-4398

SOURCE: Lil Durk



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712073/Lil-Durk-Deploys-10M-of-Capital-to-Fund-Content-Creator-Program

