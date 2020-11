'We are likely to be short': Air fryers, toys may be harder to find in first holiday since COVID-19

Air fryers and big appliances are mainstays of Black Friday sales. But in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be harder to find this holiday season.

The demand for items ranging from laptops to freezers has surged during the global health crisis that has largely shifted work, school and other aspects of daily life to Americans' homes. And that's led at times to overwhelmed supply chains and empty shelves.

So if you come across that gadget you've been searching for, you might want to buy it now to make sure you'll have it in time to tuck under the tree, experts say.

"If you find it, it's probably the right time to go ahead and get it because ... there will be a little more scarcity than we’ve seen in the past,'' says Rod Sides of Deloitte.

It's not unusual for some products to be hard to find during the holiday season, when shoppers are clamoring for gifts and deals. But "during a holiday that's impacted by COVID, there may be even more'' shortages, says Karl Haller, Consumer Center of Competency leader and retail industry expert for IBM Global Business Services.

Want an Instant Pot? You might want to buy now

Some retail experts are optimistic that goods will be widely available.

Kinks in the supply chain have been largely worked out, says Jonathan Gold of the National Retail Federation, saying he expects retailers will be well-stocked for the holidays.

"I think most of the product shortages were from earlier cycles in the year," he says. And with factories opening across the globe, "retailers will be in good shape when it comes to holiday merchandise."

But others are more cautious.

High-demand items like personal computers and Chromebooks may be hard to find at times, Haller says. And if you're on the hunt for a big-ticket item like a new car, the particular model you want might not be immediately available.

Shoppers who wait too long to buy some smaller kitchen appliances may also be left in the lurch.

“Based on current consumer demand ... we are likely to be short on a few of our key products by the end of the holiday season,'' says Ben Gadbois, president and CEO of the Instant Pot maker Corelle Brands, though he didn't specify which items might be harder to find.

This year, Corelle has seen "very strong demand'' for its various brands, including Pyrex and Instant Brands, as people cook more and dine out less, Gadbois says.

Fridges, freezers in high demand

Bigger appliances are also flying out the door when shoppers can find them.

Shipments of major appliances from factories and warehouses to retail and builder markets jumped 14.1% this quarter compared with the same period last year, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

Dehumidifier shipments rose 24.8%, microwaves spiked 26% and freezers soared a staggering 101.3%. Shipments of gas ranges and washing machines also rose.

At LG Electronics USA, big sellers this year include washers, refrigerators, ranges and dishwashers, as well as purifiers and "anything that contributes to better indoor air quality and better quality of life at home,'' says John Taylor, the company's senior vice president.

“Industrywide there are some shortages and we expect them to continue into the holiday season,” he added.

LG says if there are shortages, its supply pipeline won't be the source of the problem. "In our case, it’s strictly about demand which ...is unprecedented,'' Taylor says.

