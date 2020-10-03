'The likely outcome': Trump's COVID diagnosis followed waning precautions at the White House

As President Donald Trump quarantined in the White House residence Friday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stood outside and said he wasn't wearing a mask himself because his test was negative.

“We’re hopefully more than 6 feet away," he said to the reporters before him, "and if there’s any concern there from a guidance standpoint, we have protocols in place."

From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a disconnect between the guidance of public health experts and the actions of Trump and some of his deputies.

From holding large gatherings to resisting masks, the president, his administration and his campaign have sent conflicting messages to the American public as they sought to portray an image of strength and normality.

Experts said Trump and his administration could have done more: Mandate masks at the White House, hold fewer large gatherings and use technology to allow staff to meet remotely.

"This was not inevitable, but this was the likely outcome," said Dr. Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: President in hospital for extended stay; many infected at White House gathering

Timeline: President Trump's travels leading up to his positive coronavirus test

Who has tested positive in Washington?: A running list of Trump officials and others who have tested positive

Trump, he said, is "as susceptible as anyone else in the world. Many of us are taking precautions that greatly exceed the cautions that he tends to take."

Just three weeks ago, Trump ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask so often, saying, "If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I’d say: 'This guy’s got some big issues.'"

At a presidential debate Tuesday night, two days before Trump announced his positive test, he did it again.

"I have a mask right here. I put the mask on it, you know [when] I think I need it. As an example, everybody's had a test, and you've had social distancing and all of the things that you have to, but I wear a mask, when needed -- when needed, I wear masks. I don't -- I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen," Trump said, mocking Joe Biden at the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. More

Experts: Testing isn't enough to stop the spread of the virus

Though public health experts recommend social distancing, masks and frequent hand-washing to guard against spreading the virus, the administration appears to have relied mostly on testing. Some of the politicians and Trump administration staffers who have announced they had contracted the coronavirus were tested before they were scheduled to appear with Trump at an event or fly with him on Air Force One.

Frequent testing isn't enough, said Michael Ben-Aderet, an infectious disease physician and associate director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The White House should be “setting an example” through “good infectious control policy,” he said.

“A lot of essential workers have been able to protect themselves, and I see the president as another essential worker,” he said.

How they were tested: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis puts spotlight on rapid coronavirus tests

The president announced his diagnosis early Friday and said he and first lady Melania Trump, who also has COVID-19, would be quarantining. Friday evening, he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

First cases at White House spurred testing, cleaning

The virus began creeping into the president’s inner circle at least as early as May, when Trump’s personal valet tested positive. In short order, several Secret Service agents were diagnosed, along with Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary.