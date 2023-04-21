Likely No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama reveals he officially declared for NBA draft

One of the few technicalities that could have stopped Victor Wembanyama from becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft was resolved Friday.

The 7-foot-5 sensation from France revealed he officially declared for the draft during an interview on ESPN's "NBA Today'' show, saying he has sent the necessary letter to the NBA.

"I hope it's big news,'' he said with a grin.

LeBron James is among NBA stars and talent evaluators who have marveled at Wemanyama’s range of skills – ball handling and long-range shooting to complement his eight-foot wingspan.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, well he’s more like an alien,” James said in October.

Victor Wembanyama, shown during a French professional basketball league game on Jan. 9, 2023, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The deadline to declare for the draft is Sunday.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank told USA TODAY Sports that he could not confirm Webanyama has submitted paperwork, but next week the league will issue a full list of who declared for the draft.

"We don't issue this in pieces ... all at once," Frank said by text.

Technicalities aside, the only real suspense now is which team will get the right to select what appears to be a generational talent, if not a one-of-a-kind franchise player.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16.

Best chance to land Wembanyama

By virtue of having finished the regular season with the worst records in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs each have the best shot of snagging the No. 1 pick — with a 14 percent probability when the numbered ping-pong balls are drawn from the lottery machine.

The 11 other teams that did not make the playoffs also will participate in the lottery.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the slimmest chance with only a 0.5 percent probability of earning the No. 1 pick.

"I am not worried, there is no bad organization,’’ Wemanyama told ESPN Friday. “I never tell myself I don't like to go there. Every organization is so careful about their players that there's no wrong destination."

