Likely hostage situation sends police rushing to Richland County jail

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s hostage negotiator is headed to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for a likely hostage situation, according to sources.

With sirens blaring in the background, Richland County’s hostage negotiator, Maj. Maria Yturria, confirmed over the phone with The State that she is en route to the jail at about 8:50 a.m.

How many possible hostages and who is holding them is not known at this time.

Details are limited but sources reported to The State that multiple police cars were speeding toward the Richland County jail off Bluff Road at about 8:30 a.m.

