Likelihood of war escalates as Putin promises to support proxy Ukraine states

Russian president ratchets up tensions while US, EU and UK unveil new sanctions





Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will support the territorial claims of its proxy states in east Ukraine, dramatically increasing the likelihood of a larger war in the near future.

The Russian president’s move towards escalation came on the same day as the US, EU and UK unveiled new packages of sanctions intended to deter him from all-out war.

Joe Biden was expected to announce restrictions on US technology exports to defence-related industries in Russia.

EU foreign ministers agreed to sanction 27 Russians and entities, all members of the Russian Duma, the lower house of parliament, as well as banks and the defence sector, while limiting Russian access to European capital markets.

The UK imposed asset freezes on five Russian banks and three wealthy Russians, but left unscathed the major UK-based oligarchs, an issue that has been a point of friction between Washington and London. Boris Johnson said it was only “the first barrage of what we are prepared to do”.

By far the biggest step was taken by Germany, whose government had been among the most cautious in its rhetoric in the run-up to the invasion. Berlin suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, which has been fully built and was awaiting certification.

Putin however, enlarged the scope of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference, he said that Russia recognised the borders claimed by the self-proclaimed “people’s republics” which are well beyond the current front line and include substantial territories, including towns and cities still under Ukrainian government control.

“We have recognised the independence of these republics, which means we have recognised all their fundamental documents, including the constitution. And the constitution prescribes the borders within the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine”, Putin said.

Russian troops have already crossed into Ukraine in the Moscow-controlled territories up to the front line. Putin’s legalistic remarks implied they could go further in the name of defending their proxy states. Any Ukrainian response could then be used to justify a full-scale, multi-pronged invasion of the kind the US and its allies have been predicting.

Russia said on Tuesday it was evacuating its diplomats from Ukraine, citing concerns about their safety. Putin also received approval from his Federation Council on Tuesday to use the armed forces abroad. The decision indicated that they would be used in a “peacekeeping” force in south-east Ukraine but has raised concerns that Russian legislators have just green-lighted an all-out assault on Ukraine.

Putin last appealed to the Federation Council for a similar authorisation when he intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015. He has never requested a similar authorisation to send troops to Ukraine, despite evidence that Russian forces have, in fact, fought there since 2014.

Putin suggested further military action would be unnecessary if Kyiv negotiated with Moscow over “difficult questions”.

He laid out three demands of the Ukrainian government: recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, seized in 2014; renunciation of Ukraine’s aspirations to join Nato; and partial demilitarisation.

The government in Kyiv is unlikely to accept any of Putin’s ultimatums, which would involve surrendering a large swath of territory. Before Putin spoke, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukraine president, addressed the country saying: “We will give nothing away, we fear nothing and nobody.”

On a visit to the Pentagon during a trip to Washington, the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Putin’s aim was not about Luhansk and Donetsk but “the destruction of the Ukrainian statehood”.

“We will not fall into provocations arranged by Russia,” Kuleba said. “But if the war is imposed on us by President Putin, we will be defending ourselves”.

The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the crisis was “the most dangerous moment for European security in a generation.”

“We commend Ukraine for its restraint in not responding to Russia’s repeated provocations,” Stoltenberg said “We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its government.”

In Kyiv, there was a growing sense that Russia had decided to escalate military conflict, and the only remaining question was scale.

“Unfortunately, there are more and more confirmations that such a decision by Russia is a reality. As Russia abandons diplomacy as a tool for resolving the conflict, Ukraine has no choice but to prepare to defend its territory,” said Bohdan Yaremenko an MP and member of parliament’s foreign policy committee.