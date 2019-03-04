Like Clemson, North Dakota State served fast food by President Trump at White House

President Donald Trump welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS college football champions, the North Dakota State Bison, to the White House on Monday. (AP Photo)

Another national championship college football team visited the White House. You’ll never guess what was on the menu for the players to eat.

North Dakota State, on the heels of its seventh FCS title in the past eight seasons, was greeted by a spread of fast food on Monday in Washington, D.C. The members of the Bison football team had french fries, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and Big Macs to choose from, according to a White House pool report.

Easton Stick presented the #45 jersey to President Trump in the State Dining Room followed by a quick lunch. Next stop, the Oval Office! #NDSUinDC pic.twitter.com/qdFVODhEej — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 4, 2019

Back in January, Clemson, fresh off of its win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, also had fast food to choose from, but that was during the government shutdown. Trump said he paid for the food himself.

North Dakota State, a dominant program in the NCAA’s second highest level of play, made its visit with the government reopened. President Donald Trump noted Monday that he could have offered North Dakota State chef-prepared food, but he went with the fast food instead.

“I know you people,” the president remarked, drawing laughs from the NDSU players, per a pool report.

Trump, after shaking hands with some players, cracked that he was briefed on the proper pronunciation of the North Dakota State “Bison.”

“Make sure you say it with a ‘Z,’” the president said.

The president had praise for quarterback Easton Stick, comparing him to Tom Brady.

“Somebody better draft him, he’s going to be a rich guy,” Trump said of Stick.

Stick, who joined his former teammates after showing his skills at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, presented the president a North Dakota State No. 45 jersey.

President Donald Trump received a No. 45 North Dakota State jersey. (AP Photo)

