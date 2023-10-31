Lijnders on Diaz, Gravenberch and youngsters

Chris Bertram, BBC Sport

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lijnders gave an update on Luis Diaz's family situation, saying: "We try to support him as much as we can. A lot of things are out of our hands and we pray the authorities there find his dad. It is not for me to tell the whole world what we are doing to support Luis - as long as he knows that is the case. He is one of us and we are here for him."

He confirmed midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain injured but Curtis Jones after being banned against Nottingham Forest while winger Ben Doak trained for the first time again on Monday.

The assistant manager said "the quality of the players" is allowing Liverpool to compete on four fronts: "We changed eight against Toulouse but we kept our identity - and that says a lot. That comes from training, meetings and their hunger and desire."

Lijnders denied the overhaul of Liverpool's midfield has brought a change in emphasis, but admits "what the new players all have in common is technique": "Our style is still the same - get our good players on the ball and counterpress - as it has been for seven years. We buy technique to improve our style because teams adapt to us and learn our strengths."

He praised Ryan Gravenberch for his impact since joining following an unhappy spell at Bayern Munich: "We see the Ryan of Ajax - and that is really impressive. I'm not sure what happened at Bayern, but he wasn't playing. In the final third he is so good, how he glides... he has everything to dominate like an 'eight'. A happy guy plays better than a guy just being told what the coach is telling him."

Lijnders is excited by Liverpool's young players, saying, "We want the pathway from the youth team to be open - that is a healthy club". He adds that he likes the fact Jones is saying the same things to youngsters Calum Scanlon and Luke Chambers that James Milner, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum told him when he initially broke into the first team.

Hit 'Follow' at the top of this page and if you are using the BBC Sport app, tap the bell icon to get Liverpool news, analysis and more sent straight to you