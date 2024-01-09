Lijnders on Alexander-Arnold injury and aiming to reach 'iconic' Wembley

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Reds' Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham on Wednesday.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss "probably three weeks" because of a knee injury he sustained in Sunday's FA Cup third-round win at Arsenal. "He hyperextended his knee in the game so he has a little tear in his ligament. It's a big blow. We will have to find new dynamics without him because he made our game flexible."

On Alexander-Arnold's absence, Lijnders added: "We have many weapons. When Mohamed Salah goes away, Diogo Jota steps up. If the best players are not there and you play really well, as we did in the second half at Arsenal, that's a good sign. That's what we have always done, we don't rely on one, two, three or four players."

Captain Virgil van Dijk is fit to return against Fulham following illness. Dominik Szoboszlai is "progressing well" in his recovery from a knee injury, but will not take part at Anfield.

Asked if the emergence of younger talents such as Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley has brought a more relaxed attitude around transfers in January, Lijnders said there were two reasons for that mindset - a significant investment in players during the summer and a strong belief in the club's academy.

On facing Fulham in a semi-final and potentially reaching a Wembley final, Lijnders said: "When you're young, you want to play in the most iconic stadiums and Wembley is one of them. The team has this hunger, it's the closest final we can reach, but we have to respect Fulham. They have a clear way, a good offensive idea and are really creative. We really need to be spot on."

