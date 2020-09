Ligue 1: Neymar in PSG squad for Marseille clash after beating COVID-19; Kylian Mbappé, Marquinhos still out

Paris: Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Sunday's home game against bitter rival Marseille after recovering from the coronavirus.

However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylor Navas or midfielder Leandro Paredes will start the game at Parc des Princes.

They recovered after being among six PSG players who tested positive for COVID-19 following a club-approved trip to Ibiza soon after the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on 23 August.

"If I asked them, their answer would be clear. They want to play, that's obvious," Tuchel said at a pre-game news conference on Saturday. "I will decide tomorrow. It's a question of whether they start or they finish the match for us. We don't need to wait too long. If there's no risk, we'll try."

Captain Marquinhos and striker Mauro Icardi also tested positive following that trip to Spain and are not in the squad.

Neither is star striker Kylian Mbappé, whose positive virus test happened on international duty with France last week.

PSG began their title defence with a 1-0 loss at Lens on Thursday.

Also See: Ligue 1: PSG's Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for COVID-19, according to reports

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for COVID-19, to be isolated for next 14 days

Tour de France 2020: Sam Bennett wins Stage 10 as Primoz Roglic avoids crashes to retain yellow jersey

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.