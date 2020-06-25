These Lightweight Sweats Sold Out in 3 Days and Racked Up a 1,500-Person Waitlist

After months of working (and lounging) at home, sweatpant fatigue has definitely settled in. Plus, with warm summer weather here to stay, the thought of putting on thick layers of clothing is no longer as appealing as it was a few months ago. So what else is there to relax in at home?

Allow us to introduce you to the lightweight, moisture-wicking loungewear you’ll want to live in through the fall. Richer Poorer—an under-the-radar brand best known for its cute and comfy underwear sets—just restocked its French Terry Collection, which includes sweatshorts, wide-legged sweatpants, and quarter-zip pullovers, all made from breathable French terry cotton and a hint of spandex.

The collection practically sold out instantly when it dropped on May 11; the pieces were gone in just three days, according to a brand rep. Now, after generating a waitlist of 1,500 people, all three styles are available in multiple colors once again. But if the initial tizzy over the stylish loungewear is any indication, the items are sure to go quickly, so you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on the comfy basics.

Take a closer look at all three styles below.

Richer Poorer Terry Sweatshort

Trade your workout shorts for a pair of these terry cloth sweatshorts for a cool and comfortable alternative to wear around the house this summer. The high-rise shorts with an adjustable elastic waistband offer a loose, relaxed fit and have a scalloped detail on the hem for an ultra-flattering silhouette. They even come with pockets. What more could you ask for?

To buy: $54; richer-poorer.com.

Richer Poorer Terry Wide Leg Pant

If flowy pants are more your style, you’ll love these stretchy ones from Richer Poorer. Their wide-legged fit and subtle crop makes them appear much more elegant than traditional sweatpants, and they offer a nice change of pace from the usual jogger cut that’s so popular today. Like the shorts, these pants are made of moisture-wicking French terry and have an elastic waistband for ultimate comfort.

To buy: $78; richer-poorer.com

Richer Poorer Terry Mockneck Sweatshirt

This mockneck sweatshirt is great for anyone who runs cold, even in the summer. Despite its slouchy design, the outer layer remains lightweight and has a half-zip, so you can bundle up or expose some skin as needed. With dropped shoulder seams, a ribbed hem, and piping details, the sweatshirt manages to look modern and retro all at once.

To buy: $84; richer-poorer.com