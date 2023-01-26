This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today

Amy Schulman
·2 min read

Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum

People / Michelle Barnes

If you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner that's lightweight, trusty, and comes with extra attachments, look no further than the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

The stick vacuum is complete with two speeds that can hit up to 8,000 pascals of suction power, easily picking up dirt, debris, and dust from hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Weighing just under 5 pounds, the device is easy to carry from room to room and lift above your head to reach curtains. It's even equipped with a HEPA filtration system that captures up to 99.97 percent of dirt and debris as teeny as 0.3 microns, so you'll find it easier to breathe indoors while you clean.

Users can transform the vacuum into a handheld device as well, and it comes with a two-in-one dusting brush and crevice tool, giving you the opportunity to reach between couch cushions and squeeze into hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the low-profile design, you'll also be able to more readily reach underneath the bed and couch, cleaning places you otherwise would have struggled to reach. Once fully charged, the vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes at a time.

Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Kenmore DS4065 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, with reviewers calling it "lightweight" and noting that they "actually enjoy vacuuming" while using it. One user said, "It got my place clean in no time," while another maintained: "The price beats a Dyson any day… and it works just as well as [its] handheld."

A third user put it simply: "I love this little vacuum. It is comfortable to hold, lightweight, and gets the job done." They also explained, "I own an animal healthcare office, so I'm using it between patients for a quick clean up of hair." They finished off by saying, "I like that you don't have to keep holding the trigger to keep it running like you do with the equivalent Dyson vacuum."

Head to Amazon to get the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's $30 off.

