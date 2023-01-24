Lightweight Materials Market Size Worth USD 276.50 Billion by 2030, at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Lightweight Materials Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Composites, Metal Alloy, Polymers) and By End-Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Energy, Electronic and Electrical Industry, Construction, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightweight Materials Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Lightweight Materials Market Information by Type, End Use, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach USD 276.50 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

To reduce the weight of automobiles, aircraft, and wind turbines while maintaining the strength and efficiency of the construction, lightweight materials are typically metal alloys and composites. High strength-to-weight ratio, superior corrosion resistance, and better design freedom are all characteristics of lightweight materials. The combination of alloys or composites for use during manufacture determines how effective, lightweight materials are. They come in various forms and grades and are used to make lightweight vehicles, airplanes, packaging, and medical equipment. Because of the rising awareness of fuel emissions, expected to drive the worldwide market, many automakers are converting to goods that lighten the cars' load.

Lightweight materials are frequently metal alloys and composites, which reduce the mass of cars, airplanes, and wind turbines while maintaining the strength and efficiency of the design. High strength-to-weight ratios, increased corrosion resistance, and improved design freedom is all provided by lightweight materials. The efficiency of lightweight materials depends on the mix of metals or composites used in their production.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8528


Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 276.50 Billion

CAGR

8.2% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, End Use, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The demand for lightweight materials is the highest in the automotive sector.

Stringent emission and fuel regulations for vehicles introduced by governments worldwide is another boosting factor.


Market Competitive Landscape:

The chief players in the lightweight materials market are:

  • Novelis Inc.

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Owens Corning Corporation

  • SGL Group

  • Teijin Limited

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Formosa Plastic Corporation

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

  • Alcoa Corporation

  • Arcelor Mittal S.A.

  • Bayer A.G.

  • China Hongqiao Group Limited

  • Cytec Solvay Group

  • Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

  • Among others.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Governments are continuously attempting to reduce the rising pollution levels brought on by vehicle emissions. Over the forecast period, it is also anticipated that rising fuel prices, the introduction of pollution rules, and the financial repercussions of not adhering to these criteria would increase demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. One of the key market drivers is the automotive industry's highest demand for lighter materials. The desire for lighter materials is rising as consumers demand more cars with superior fuel efficiency and low fuel consumption. The market value of lightweight materials is thus determined by the pace of their usage in the automotive sector.

Their rising use in aircraft modules is fueling the need for lightweight materials, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projected period. The automobile industry has experienced tremendous expansion due to rising disposable income, technical advancements, new product developments, and the number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets. Lightweight materials like composites, metal alloys, and polymers are frequently used in producing various vehicle parts.

Market Restraints:

The price of materials like reinforced composites, carbon fiber, titanium, and magnesium is the biggest barrier to the market for lightweight materials. This limits the applications of lightweight materials in many end-use industries, including aircraft, wind turbines, and maritime equipment. The high material and manufacturing costs of lightweight materials hamper the market's expansion. The market for lightweight materials has significant maintenance challenges.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Lightweight Materials

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lightweight-materials-market-8528


COVID 19 Analysis

They are utilized to create lightweight cars, aircraft, packaging, and medical equipment and exist in various shapes and grades. The COVID-19 epidemic significantly impacted lightweight materials because of the market's dependency on the maritime, automotive, aerospace, and windmill industries. Because the market for lightweight materials depends on the maritime, automobile, aerospace, and windmill industries, COVID-19 hurt it. The worldwide supply chain for lightweight materials was hampered by the widening supply-demand mismatch brought on by the prolonged health crisis. Additionally, due to the potential of infection among the employees, some automotive companies have either stopped operations or curtailed them. In this industry, lightweight materials are employed to lower vehicle fuel consumption. The requirement for lightweight materials during the COVID-19 phase has briefly been restricted.

Market Segmentation

By end-use, the market includes automotive, marine, energy, aerospace, electronics and electrical industry, and construction. By type, the market includes composites, metal alloys, and polymers.


Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8528


Regional Insights

Over the projection period, it is anticipated that North America's rising vehicle demand will further boost market expansion. Due to the significant presence of leading auto manufacturers in nations like the United States and Canada, this region has experienced rapid expansion. Additionally, the business in this region is anticipated to be driven by the presence of manufacturers of equipment for renewable energy sources. One of the dominating regions in Europe. The presence of significant automakers and expanding innovation in using lightweight materials in aircraft are anticipated to increase product sales in this region. The use of lightweight materials in the energy industry is anticipated to increase due to the increased focus on renewable energy. One of the regions with the quickest growth is expected to be MEA.

The expanding end-use businesses in this region are driving the demand for lightweight materials. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that expanding manufacturers in this area would increase demand for lightweight materials. Due to expanding aviation and automotive industries, the Asia-Pacific region dominated worldwide demand. Due to the significant demand for passenger automobiles, nations like China and India dominate the regional industry. Rising consumer interest in renewable energy is predicted to increase product demand for energy-related applications. The demand for titanium and magnesium is anticipated to increase due to this region's high defense spending. Because there are more manufacturers of lightweight materials, there is an increase in the product's demand in Latin America. Additionally, the presence of aviation and wind energy equipment companies in Europe is anticipated to boost the market growth.


Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8528


Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Insulation Market Information by Material (Fiberglass, Plastic Fibers, Mineral Wool, Natural Fibers and Others) and by Applications (Residential, and Non-Residential) and Region - Forecast to 2030

Barium Fluoride Market Information - By Application (Ammonium Fluoride, Hydrogen Fluoride, Calcium Fluoride), By End-Use (Aluminum Metallurgy, Optical Material, Oil Refining) & Forecast Till 2030

Levulinic Acid Market Information: by Technology (Acid Hydrolysis Production Process, Biofine), by Application (Food Additive, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

    PARIS (AP) — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored four poi

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history. “I want to win, plain and simple,” McCutchen said after signing a one-year, $5 million deal t

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who