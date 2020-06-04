These Lightweight Linen Joggers Will Replace Your Favorite Sweatpants This Summer

Lightweight fabrics are an essential in your summer wardrobe, which is why linen is often a go-to choice for everything from garments to bed sheets when the temperatures rise. It’s one of those breathable materials that’s cool to the touch, making it the perfect casual option to wear in sweltering heat.

With summer practically in full swing, now’s a great time to add some linen pieces to your lineup. Since we’ll be staying home more than usual this season, we’ve been searching for a pair of linen pants to replace our beloved sweatpants — and that’s how we discovered the Caslon Linen Jogger Pants.

Made from 100 percent linen, the pull-on pants have a loose, relaxed fit with a tapered leg finish that ends at the calf for most people. Their high-rise waistband features an elastic drawstring that makes them just as cozy your favorite joggers. The Caslon pants are so cozy, in fact, that hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers gave them a five-star review, calling them “the perfect summer pants” and a “WFH staple.”

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Linen Jogger Pants, $59; nordstrom.com

“Not only are these joggers comfortable, but they are linen, so they work well in the hot weather,” one wrote. “Plus, I think joggers are cute while staying at home. So happy with my purchase.”

“Great WFH pants. Super comfy without making you feel sloppy,” another chimed in about the stay-at-home style. According to one reviewer, the Caslon linen joggers are such a popular style, they sold out before she could get a pair last year. And it looks like they are on track to do the same in 2020. The white linen joggers are already sold out, but they’re still available at Nordstrom in almost all sizes (XS to XXL) in four other colors, along with a trendy camo print.

The versatile pant is the elevated loungewear piece your wardrobe needs for summer. You can snag a pair for $59, which seems well worth it considering how often you’re likely to wear them this season.

