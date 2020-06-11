The Lightweight Fleece with a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock

Summer style is usually synonymous with lightweight and breezy essentials like linen dresses and eyelet blouses á la Kate Middleton. But that’s not to say you shouldn’t also have a few cozy essentials within reach for a summer camping trip or evening bonfires by the lake.

Richer Poorer’s best-selling fleece — a cozy-yet-lightweight sweatshirt that’s enamored shoppers with its super soft material and fashion-forward design — racked up a 5,000-person waitlist when it first dropped, and the brand sold more sweatshirts in March 2020 than it did in all of 2019, according to a rep. Clearly, the demand is there, and we don’t anticipate it fading any time soon.

The cult-favorite sweatshirt has a classic no-fuss silhouette that’s reminiscent of those old-school crew neck knits you know and love — likely one of the reasons it’s amassed a super long (virtual) line of shoppers waiting to scoop it up. And the cotton-blend fleece is soft to the touch thanks to its silicone-softened material that gives it a silky feel. That means no scratchy, stiff fit that some sweatshirts have when they’re fresh out of the box.

Richer Poorer

Buy It! Fleece Sweatshirt in Cub, $72; richer-poorer.com

The $72 fleece, which has near-perfect reviews, is available in an array of timeless colors, including the recently restocked “Cub” (a light brown), heather gray, and black. But we’re especially partial to the brighter hues like the beautiful cantaloupe orange that seems like a no-brainer for summer and the rich fig red.

Whichever color you decide to go with, we suggest you add it to cart ASAP, as we’re betting the just-restocked fleece is sure to sell out even faster than it did in March. After all, bonfires and camping trips — quintessential summer activities that typically call for an additional layer — are picking up again, which means demand is likely rising.

Below, shop the best-selling fleece before it inevitably sells out again.

Richer Poorer

Buy It! Fleece Sweatshirt in Cantaloupe, $72; richer-poorer.com

