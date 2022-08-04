Lightspeed's Q1 net loss doubled from last year as company preps for shift in economy

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says its first quarter net loss nearly doubled from the same time last year as the company braces itself for a potential recession.

The Montreal software business says its net loss for the three months ended June 30 amounted to US$100.8 million or 68 cents per share compared to a loss of US$49.3 million or 38 cents per share during last year's first quarter.

Analysts expected the company to report a net loss of US$61.3 million or 41 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue for the period reached US$173.9 million, up from US$116 million during the same quarter last year.

CEO JP Chauvet says the company has benefited from a return to shopping and dining out following COVID-19 restrictions, but is watching for a potential downturn.

If such conditions unfold, he says Lightspeed would not be immune, but he is confident the company can weather the shift.

