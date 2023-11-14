Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanic Garden is opens Friday. Here’s what’s new for 2023

More than 1 million holiday lights are about to cover the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for the second year in a row.

Lightscape — a 1.2-mile-long walking trail of Christmas lights and art installations coordinated to holiday music — will open on Friday and light up the 120-acre garden off University Drive until New Year’s Day.

While it is Lightscape’s second year in Fort Worth, more than 80% of the walking trail will be new this year.

“With an astonishing 80 percent newly designed displays, this year’s reimagined Lightscape promises an even more immersive and magical experience for guests of all ages,” Patrick Newman, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, said in a release.

The event will also feature a new “Christmas Village,” including photo opportunities with Santa Claus on select peak nights, s’more roasting fire pits, hot chocolate and holiday music.

Tickets range from $23 to $30 for adults and $15 to $20 for children, depending on the night of the week. Fort Worth Botanic Garden members can get tickets for as low as $15 to $22 for adults and $11 to $16 for children. Entry times are available for reservation from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly.

On-site parking must be purchased in advance for $20 per car. Off-site parking is available for $15 per car in lots near Dickies Arena. A free shuttle is available for guests who park off site.

A $50 “Anytime Access” ticket includes flexible admission dates and parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase on-site.

“From the moment guests step foot into Lightscape, they will be transported into a world of wonder and awe, with an array of stunning light installations expertly designed with our gardens in mind,” Newman said in a release.

Lightscape creators custom-designed more than 15 new installations for this year’s event, including a 30-foot wreath and bow welcome arch, a star walk made of hundreds of canopy lights, a “12 days of Cactus Christmas” snow globe display, lights mimicking the look of fireworks, heart-shaped arches and a laser garden.

“Every tree, every plant, and every step along the trail will be illuminated with a combination of lights and music to create a breathtaking atmosphere that will mesmerize attendees of all ages,” Newman said in a release.

Other new installations include a 40-foot Christmas tree surrounded by a field of 2,000 lights, a path inspired by Candy-land, illuminated sculptural chandeliers floating on water, and more.

The average tour lasts 1.5 hours, but guests can complete the walking trail at their own pace. Lightscape recommends guests arrive 20 minutes before their entry time slot, because late entry is not guaranteed.

Lightscape is produced by the botanic garden, Sony Music and England-based production management company Culture Creative.

Higginbotham — the Fort Worth-based insurance, human resources and financial services firm — is Lightscapes presenting sponsor this year.

“The opportunity for Higginbotham to serve as presenting sponsor of Lightscape is one that fits squarely with our culture of generosity,” Rusty Reid, chairman and CEO of Higginbotham, said in a release. “At Higginbotham, we prioritize investing and supporting the City of Fort Worth, and backing local events and nonprofits plays a crucial role in this mission.”

Lightscape came to North Texas last winter after sold-out runs in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in recent years. The light show first launched in 2014 at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London and later expanded throughout Europe, the U.S. and Australia. Each trail across the world is designed to highlight the individual location’s unique environment.

“We are privileged to champion both the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Lightscape, which has quickly become a must-attend holiday tradition for Fort Worth families,” Reid said in a release. “As we celebrate Higginbotham’s 75th anniversary, giving back to our hometown is the perfect way to cap off the year.”

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden opened in 1934 and features more than 2,500 plant species today.