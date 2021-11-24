With lights-out shooting, Martin’s Gamecocks bury Wofford. Here’s what we learned

This South Carolina men’s basketball team can shoot.

Riding a red-hot Erik Stevenson from the 3-point line, Frank Martin’s Gamecocks defeated visiting Wofford 85-74 at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night.

With the win the Gamecocks moved to 4-1 on the season and picked up a quality win against a solid Terriers (4-2) team.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

Stevenson is on fire

Billed as a sharpshooter when he stepped on campus, the transfer guard Stevenson opened the season shooting just 2-for-25 from the 3-point line.

In the past two games, he’s awakened in a big way.

Coming off a season-best 15 points and three 3-pointers in USC’s win against UAB, Stevenson surpassed both marks before halftime against the Terriers, pacing the Gamecocks with scorching 18 points and four 3-pointers in the first half.

He finished with a team-high 25 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-of-7 from the 3-point line and 9-for-14 from the field.

As a team, the Gamecocks came into the contest averaging 6.3 3-pointers per game and shooting 28.1% from the perimeter. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks made 12 of 22 (55%).

Point guard play a work in progress

In the past two games before Tuesday, the Gamecocks turned the ball over a combined 46 times, with head coach Frank Martin pointing to point guard play as the key culprit.

Junior Jermaine Couisnard has started all five games at the point, and while he came into Tuesday’s contest leading the Gamecocks in scoring, he was also averaging 5.25 turnovers per contest. Those turnovers struck again early, with four by the junior guard in the first half alone.

Martin had attributed rust to some of those struggles with Couisnard, who missed a couple weeks of practice just before the season with a minor hamstring strain. But with turnovers hampering USC early in the contest, Martin tried a couple of different looks at the point, giving transfer Chico Carter Jr. a season-high nine minutes in the first half and turning to freshman Jacobi Wright in the second half.

Couisnard played a cleaner, turnover-free second half and made three 3-pointers of his own for 14 points.

Wilson quiet in Gamecocks debut

Martin has expressed frustration with his team’s play at the 4 position so far this season, starting his 6-foot-5 son Brandon Martin at power forward last game against UAB for a more stable defensive presence.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-7 George Mason graduate transfer A.J. Wilson made his much-anticipated debut for the Gamecocks and stepped right into the starting lineup at the 4. Wilson missed the first four games of the season due to a combination of a minor back strain and an illness that wasn’t COVID-19.

Touted for his defensive experience and shot-blocking ability, Wilson put in a quiet performance in the box score, scoring just four points and pulling down three rebounds in his 20 minutes.

South Carolina’s big men struggled as a whole, with none of Wildens Leveque, Wilson, Josh Gray or Ta’Quan Woodley surpassing six points or three rebounds.

Next USC men’s basketball game

Who: South Carolina vs. Rider

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus