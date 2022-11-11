LightPath Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPTH) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Despite strong share price growth of 66% for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 17 November 2022 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Sam Rubin Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$28m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$452k for the year to June 2022. That's a slight decrease of 7.6% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$357.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$408k. So it looks like LightPath Technologies compensates Sam Rubin in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$357k US$350k 79% Other US$95k US$139k 21% Total Compensation US$452k US$489k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 30% of total compensation represents salary and 70% is other remuneration. LightPath Technologies pays out 79% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

LightPath Technologies, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, LightPath Technologies, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 29% per year. It saw its revenue drop 7.6% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has LightPath Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with LightPath Technologies, Inc. for providing a total return of 66% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for LightPath Technologies that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

