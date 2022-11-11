LightPath Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPTH) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Despite strong share price growth of 66% for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 17 November 2022 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Sam Rubin Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$28m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$452k for the year to June 2022. That's a slight decrease of 7.6% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$357.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$408k. So it looks like LightPath Technologies compensates Sam Rubin in line with the median for the industry.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

US$357k

US$350k

79%

Other

US$95k

US$139k

21%

Total Compensation

US$452k

US$489k

100%

On an industry level, roughly 30% of total compensation represents salary and 70% is other remuneration. LightPath Technologies pays out 79% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

LightPath Technologies, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, LightPath Technologies, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 29% per year. It saw its revenue drop 7.6% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has LightPath Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with LightPath Technologies, Inc. for providing a total return of 66% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for LightPath Technologies that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from LightPath Technologies, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

