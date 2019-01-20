Lightning's Vasilevskiy loses it after giving up meaningless goal

Most of the time in the NHL, mistakes made come back to bite you. When Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed the San Jose Sharks to score their third goal of the evening late in a game which the Tampa Bay Lightning had already essentially won, however, it wasn’t one of those instances.

Somebody forgot to tell that to Andrei.

He knows they won by 3 goals right? pic.twitter.com/6eZcdYHAsS — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 20, 2019





I’ve watched this a few times, and, I mean, I just don’t understand why he’s upset. Yeah, Anthony Cirelli fails to clear the zone — because he just blocked a shot with his hand. And yeah, Vasilevskiy appeared to be screened — but that was by design from the shooter.

It’s their nature to hate giving up goals, but if there was ever a time to shrug one off, it’s when the win has already been sealed and your teammates are still making an effort to clog up shooting lanes for you. Instead, Vasilevskiy tossed his stick and blocker in the most dramatic manner.

He wouldn’t let another shot past him in the 36.3 seconds, and claimed the victory in a 6-3 game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning was fuming after allowing a late, meaningless goal. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)

