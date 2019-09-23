Lightning's Brayden Point likely to miss start of season after hip surgery this summer

While the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to sign Brayden Point to a three-year deal just in time for the 2019-20 season, the star forward is expected to be sidelined for the start of the campaign.

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois revealed on Monday that Point, who reportedly underwent hip surgery earlier this summer, will be held out of the lineup until late October, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic. BriseBois added that Point is “pain free and almost back to normal” as the star centre continues to recover from surgery.

With the timetable being what it is, Point is not expected to participate in any pre-season games, even though he has already begun skating, according to Bryan Burns of the club’s website.

BriseBois also stated that he’s not worried about Point’s hip being a long-term concern.

