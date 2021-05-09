Lightning's Maroon to have hearing; three others fined

FILE PHOTO: NHL: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will have a hearing for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

The league also announced that Montour has been fined $5,000 for spearing Maroon. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Montour isn't the only one lighter in the wallet. NHL Player Safety also announced Florida defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph, while Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson has been fined $1,000 for a dangerous trip on Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares.

Maroon and Montour were separated with 6:02 remaining in the third period of the Panthers' 5-1 win on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Maroon later taunted the Florida bench while being escorted off the ice.

Both players were whistled for a two-minute minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for their actions.

Weegar received a two-minute penalty for roughing Joseph with 1:18 remaining in the third period.

The Panthers and Lightning won't have long to renew acquaintances. The Sunshine State rivals reconvene in Sunrise on Monday for the regular-season finale before squaring off for a first-round playoff series.

Edmundson was not whistled for a penalty for tripping Tavares with 21 seconds left in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

