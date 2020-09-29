Lightning vs. Stars Game 6: Live score, updates, highlights from Stanley Cup Final

One more time? It seems as if the 2019-20 NHL season never wants to end. More than 365 days since training camp and preseason games got underway, the season is still rolling along.

Saturday night in Game 5, the Stars' Corey Perry knocked the puck past Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy in double overtime to keep the hockey train going and send the Stanley Cup Final to a Game 6.

"Stanley Cup Final. It was do-or-die for us tonight and I thought our team game was pretty good," said Perry, who scored two in the game. "We had a lot of guys that, they're in the fight and that's what we're asking for. I scored the winner but it could have been anybody and that's what we're asking of everybody."

Tampa Bay took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4; the organization has never lost a playoff series when leading by that margin (9-0) and has never let the series go to a Game 7. It's also a perfect 6-0 in games following a loss but 7-7 in Game 6s all time.

Head coach Jon Cooper and Co. will once again be without captain Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs. He suited up for Game 3 and scored a goal in the Bolts' 5-2 win.

Sporting News has all the action as the Stars again look to keep their Stanley Cup dreams alive while the Lightning look to close out the series and sip from Lord Stanley's cup.

Lightning vs. Stars scores, highlights from Game 6

(All times Eastern)

Second period

9:31 p.m. — Perry gets called for goalie interference — and Vasilevskiy made a ridiculous save too — so it'll be 40 seconds of 4-on-4 action before another Lightning power play.

Corey Perry goaltender interference call.

What a save by Vasy though! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Xl6UWGhOzw

— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) September 29, 2020

9:28 p.m. — Stars get a power play. Huge opportunity here.

9:24 p.m. — GOAL. Blake Coleman — who grew up a Dallas Stars fan, by the way — fires the one-timer from the right circle off the rush. Lightning lead 2-0.

9:17 p.m. — Missed this earlier.

It’s go time ⁦@DallasStars⁩ !!! Let’s get it done boyzzzzzz pic.twitter.com/NNNdVPiTHs — Vernon Fiddler (@TheFiddler38) September 29, 2020

9:15 p.m. — Stars with a decent chance as Oleksiak throws the puck on net but Vasilevskiy pounces on the puck.

9:14 p.m. — Stars start on the power play. They'll have 36 seconds with the man advantage.

First period: Lightning 1, Stars 0

8:57 p.m. — Some notes from the first period via Natural Stat Trick:

Lightning controlled play with a 76 CF% at 5v5.

They also had nine shots at 5v5 while the Stars had two. Overall, the Bolts outshot the Stars 11-4.

Each team did have two High-Danger Chances For at 5v5 but the Lightning overall had six Scoring Chances For compared to the Stars' two.

8:55 p.m. — Period ends. Thirty-six seconds will carry over on the Stars' power play.

8:54 p.m. — Good shot from Heiskanen as he skates in from the point and fires the wrister.

8:53 p.m. — Now the Stars get a power play as Hedman gets called for interference. There's 1:24 left in the period and the Lightning have killed off 10 straight.

8:44 p.m. — Remember, Stars fans, it ain't over till it's over.

#Gostars have 9 come from behind wins in playoffs. the record is 10 set by the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins. — David Amber (@DavidAmber) September 29, 2020

8:43 p.m. — Lightning are turning it on.

8:39 p.m. — PP GOAL. Brayden Point skates through the middle, takes a shot near the hashmarks and follows it up with a rebound goal. Lightning take 1-0 lead.

8:38 p.m. — Another Stars penalty. This time it's John Klingberg heading to the box.

8:38 p.m. — Eight minutes left in the period and the shots on goal are 5-1 in favor of Tampa Bay.

8:37 p.m. — Sergachev takes a big hit by Perry and it stings.

8:32 p.m. — Stars kill it off.

8:28 p.m. — Stars' Cogliano gets called for tripping. Lightning's potent power play is up; they have been 37.5 percent effective in the Stanley Cup Final.

8:26 p.m. — Five minutes into the game and there have been two shots on net — both belonging to Tampa Bay. This sounds familiar . . .

8:21 p.m. — Puck has been dropped. Game on.

Pregame

8:02 p.m. — Not the usual suspects.

Alexander Volkov makes his NHL playoff debut; Bogosian returns. Verhaeghe/Rutta out — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2020

