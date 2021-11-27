Lightning visit the Wild after shutout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-4-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -113, Lightning -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Minnesota after the Lightning shut out Seattle 3-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after recording 17 saves.

The Wild are 6-2-0 at home. Minnesota has scored 72 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 11.

The Lightning have gone 5-1-1 away from home. Tampa Bay has scored 60 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 11.

Tampa Bay beat Minnesota 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 22 total points for the Wild, six goals and 16 assists. Hartman has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 15 total assists and has 18 points. Stamkos has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press