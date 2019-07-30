Lightning trade Ryan Callahan to Senators for Mike Condon

Ryan Callahan has been stashed away in Ottawa. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded LTIR candidate Ryan Callahan to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Mike Condon.

Ottawa will also receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 as part of the cost-cutting agreement, swapping out their sixth rounder as part of the exchange.

News Release: #Sens acquire Ryan Callahan from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for goaltender Mike Condon: https://t.co/Zj2Ue50vqw



Communiqué : Les #Sens font l’acquisition de Ryan Callahan du Lightning de Tampa Bay en retour du gardien Mike Condon: https://t.co/0WcQauMsd8 pic.twitter.com/KZyLuQ78mu — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 30, 2019

Callahan was diagnosed with a career-ending degenerative back injury last month. That means that he will not play for the Senators, but his $5.8 million salary will help to assist the Senators in comfortably clearing the mandated salary floor before his contract expires next summer.

Financial implications of the Callahan trade for the Ottawa #Senators:



Cap hit change: +$3,400,000

Salary expenses: -$2,060,000



This trade helps keep the Senators above the lower limit, while also decreasing the salary expenses.https://t.co/xIbYAuYoMJ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the Lightning now have four netminders with NHL experience on their list of contracts, including unquestioned No. 1 starter Andrei Vasilevskiy, who the club invested in further on Monday with a maximum-term $76 million contract extension.

Condon is set to earn $2.4 million this upcoming season, or just less than the combined salaries of Curtis McElhinney and Louis Domingue. McElhinney was brought over on a two-year agreement, ostensibly to hold down the No. 2 role, while Condon and Dominigue will work on expiring contracts, likely in the minor leagues. Tampa also has depth netminders Scott Wedgewood, Spencer Martin and Zach Fucale under contract.

As it stands, Tampa Bay has roughly $9 million left with restricted free agent star Brayden Point and forward Adam Erne still to sign. They will be able to bury some money with Condon, but the Lightning have pretty well set the parameter at $10 million to sign both forwards before the Vasilevskiy extension kicks in next season and complicates matters.

Callahan’s departure means they won’t risk losing financial rope through the process of transferring the veteran to long-term injured reserve.

Craig Anderson and Anders Nilsson are slated to handle the goaltending duties with Condon out of the picture for the threadbare Senators, who could stash up to three players on long-term injured reserve this season if they weren’t at risk of failing to reach the salary floor.

