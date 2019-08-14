Lightning trade RFA forward Adam Erne to Red Wings

Erne has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Less than four months after being hired as Detroit Red Wings general manager, Steve Yzerman is making deals with his former team.

Detroit acquired restricted free agent forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick. Yzerman served as GM of the Lightning from 2010-18, so he had an up-close look at Erne’s development over the years.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Detroit’s fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/cbpriv7qvX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 14, 2019

Erne scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 65 games for the Lightning last season. For his career, he has 13 goals and 14 assists to his name through parts of three NHL seasons with Tampa.

The 24-year-old was selected 33rd overall by the Lightning in the 2013 draft.

