Lightning strikes oil battery near Stoughton, Sask., leaving heavy black smoke in the area

Sonya Bigeagle says a line of smoke can be seen across the field. She says they have kept all the windows closed and are staying indoors in attempts to stay clear of the smoke. (Submitted by Sonya Bigeagle - image credit)

Sonya Bigeagle was traveling to visit her mother's home in Ocean Man First Nation on Monday afternoon when she saw lightning strike an oil battery northeast of Stoughton, Sask.

"I was trying to avoid the storm and the lightning was like a big loud flash. My son looked back from the car and all we could see was black smoke," Bigeagle said Monday evening.

"When my son cried, 'mom another lightning', I speeded up."

The "crackling" sound of the lightning was followed by a pungent smell "like somebody was burning tires," Bigeagle said.

Bigeagle, a resident of Merritt, B.C., said her mother's house is around 20 kilometres away from the fire.

"It's a line of smoke right across the field. We can still see the heavy black smoke in the air," she said. "We have kept all the windows closed and staying indoors. It was hours ago but it's still the same."

Pat Slater, fire chief of Stoughton, said the fire was caused by lightning striking the oilfield battery site around 1:30 p.m. where the "tanks with flammable liquids and natural gas and oil" caught fire.

"The damage is already done and there's no point risking anyone's life safety in trying to put it out," he said.

"We have basically cleared the area, stopped anybody going by the area by blocking the road and I ensured there were no propane tanks on site. We are going to let it burn itself out."

Slater said the operator has shut down all the supply entering the battery site. Slater said he cannot comment on the extent of damage, but said the property is owned by Pemoco Oil.

He said the fire is contained and would not spread in the neighbouring area, so there is no further environmental damage. There was no need to evacuate to anyone as nobody was living in the area, Slater said.

"There is smoke in the air but not as bad as fires from Alberta and B.C. and it's higher in the atmosphere," he said.

"It's a pretty minor incident. Everything is contained. It's just stuff that happens."